A factory worker with nine lives has been given another chance at life after she almost died after a production machine trapped her hand.

A CCTV footage posted on social media shows a lady seemingly assessing the factory equipment with her hands.

The video opens with the factory worker walking from end to end of the machine as it spins while producing what looks like textile or rubber.

In a split second, her arm is trapped in the rolling machine – dragging her full body to spin in a spiral.

Luckily, she was spat out by the machine like a nauseating creature spewing out its prey after struggling to swallow it.

