News

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady now back to square one after selling all her properties to relocate abroad but failing (Video)

A Nigerian lady who sold her household items to travel abroad has shared a new video capturing how she now lives after she was denied the visa.

From the video she shared, she now sleeps on the floor in an empty house and uses cups as plates.

Grace Chioma captioned her emotional video;

“I sold everything in my house because i thought I would relocate. The visa was later denied then i started living in an empty apartment with no curtains in it and sleeping on the bare floor. This is my morning routine in an empty apartment”

Netizens Reactions…


olad7138 – Why would you sell your property before visa comes out?

mayowa_shege – She still has phone, data, ring light & a roof over her head.
She will be fine las las

hrh_kingdiamond – She Dey drink bottle water? She is rich. Bottle water is for the rich. Pure water na for middle class. Ice water for the poor. Tap water for shege banza

mc_banny – Wardrobe still full of cream and cologne which everything she sell?


capitalmrjosh – At what point did you set the camera and went back to lie down, ma? I need to learn these things

