A Ghanaian lady has been left heartbroken, not because the love of her life has jilted her, but from the tragic news of the unexpected demise of her niece.

Taking to Twitter, the woman with the username Empress Adusei explained that her niece had gained a full scholarship to study abroad.

The niece subsequently shared the good news with her friends, who were apparently not happy for her. Her friends then hatched a plan and poisoned her to death.

Empress Adusei, who has been rendered inconsolable, said she cannot bear the pain of her loss.

“My niece was poisoned by her friends because she had a scholarship to go to France I can’t even breath right now I’m actually finished. She’s Gone,” she wrote on Twitter.

We live in a cruel world but sometimes stories like these may seem like fictional scripts written for a typical Nollywood movie.

Be careful out there.