Lady poisoned on her birthday over an iPhone 11

- Advertisement -

The death of a lady identified as Debby is trending on Twitter after she was reportedly poisoned by a friend on her birthday over an iPhone 11 pro.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Former president Kuffuor and wife go into isolation

Pictures of the gorgeous young lady have spread all over social media as netizens are left open-mouthed about how she could have been poisoned over a gadget.

Nigerian lady killed over an iPhone 11

Also spotted online, are excerpts from her birthday party where she was seen having a good time with friends.

So Sad!!! Beautiful Nigerian Lady Allegedly Poisoned at her birthday party last night after She was gifted an iphone 11 in Benue state!!! pic.twitter.com/FLtb3Mvmor — naija_updates2 (@NUpdates2) July 5, 2020

According to reports, this incident happened yesterday at Benue State, Nigeria.

READ ALSO: President Akufo Addo goes into 14 days self-isolation after being exposed to person with Covid-19

The Nigerian Lady in her youthful glow received an iPhone 11 pro gift while with her friends at her birthday party dancing when she suddenly slumped and started spitting blood.

However, it is suspected that she suffered from food poisoning induced by one of her friends.