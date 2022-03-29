type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
Lady posts her lesbian partner
A Nigerian lady has proudly flaunted her lesbian partner after suffering a severe broken heart.

This lady has vowed never to date men again because of how all her exes who are guys treated him.

After finding deep love with a woman, the lady has proudly shared a short video of herself and her new lover on the internet.

In this short video, the lovers were smooching and making love to each other in matching outfits.

Netizens have angrily reacted to the video with the claims that our tradition and culture that forbids same-sex relationships has been dumped into the trashcan.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video;

Helechencho – Hmmm ok congratulations to dem ??but GOD Abeg me na man I want o, Abeg Abeg 

Rosythrone – I nor sure say na for Nigeria them do marriage or them fit nor invite anybody sha, maybe na just cameraman to do photoshoot

Princess Uti – tiktok dey turn una to something else

