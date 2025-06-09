Lady pours acid on her boyfriend after breakup

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 30-year-old Mavis Nkrumah for pouring acid on her ex-boyfriend, Gideon Frimpong, following a heated confrontation about their breakup.

According to police sources, the incident occurred after the two reportedly met to discuss lingering issues related to the end of their relationship.

The confrontation turned into a heated argument which led Ms. Nkrumah to douse Mr. Frimpong, a 29-year-old taxi driver with the corrosive substance.

Mr. Frimpong sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Medical personnel say he is in stable condition but will require continued care due to the severity of the burns.

Ms. Nkrumah, who initially attempted to flee the scene, was later apprehended by the police and is currently in police custody.

