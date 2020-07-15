- Advertisement -

Adept Ghanaian gospel singer Lady Prempeh has hinted on a possible collaboration with Patapaa Amisty.

The singer has plans of featuring him on her upcoming song. According to her she has been the number one fan of the ‘One Corner’ hit maker.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM’s ‘Ekwansodwodwoo’, Lady Prempeh said her main reason for the possible feature is that she wants to win souls for Christ together with Patapaa.

Adding that her step to feature Patapaa was inspired by the God.

“I have worked with some secular artistes on my gospel songs and it has been wonderful if featuring Patapaa will give me the audience to preach and win souls for God, why not?” Lady Prempeh.