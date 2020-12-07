type here...
Lady promises to post her nude pictures on social media should Nana Addo win the elections

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Akuffo Addo -Nene
Ghanaian voters are currently at the polls to elect a new President and Parliamentary candidates to represent and lead the affairs of the country for the next 4 years.

Following this, a lot of supporters of the political parties are making promises and having arguements on social media about the outcome of the elections.

A female social media user has vowed to go naked should the current president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the New Patriotic Party is voted and retained in power.

The lady who has been identified as @itz_nene_b made this comment on micro blogging site Twitter.

She posted: “If Nana Addo wins, I’ll post my nudes”.

See screenshot below:

