type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLady publicly rejoices over the death of her mother - Photos
News

Lady publicly rejoices over the death of her mother – Photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lady publicly rejoices over the death of her mother - Photos
- Advertisement -

A young lady has elicited comments from online users on Twitter as she celebrates the death of her mother at age 130.

The X user known as @talllizzy_girl took to her profile to share her elation after her mother died at the age of 130.

The lady, unable to contain her joy, uploaded visuals depicting her mother’s funeral arrangements.

Lady publicly rejoices over the death of her mother - Photos


The mother, known as Mama Paulina Oma Ekum, died after 130 years on earth and will be buried in Cross Crivate State, according to the celebration of life pictures.


The lady wishes her mother rest in peace while informing everyone that they have been praying for her to depart this world but that God is larger than her as their family’s will has finally come to pass.

The lady commented on social media, “Rip mama, you no gree commot this world but God pass you.”

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

See the image below;

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, October 19, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
2.2mph
75 %
Thu
92 °
Fri
91 °
Sat
91 °
Sun
91 °
Mon
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways