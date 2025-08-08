type here...
Lady quits lesbobo to become a prophetess

By Armani Brooklyn
Deborah

A Nigerian prophetess, Deborah, has taken to social media to testify of how she surrendered her life as a Lesbian to God Almighty and ended up meeting the man of her life.

In a video shared on her TikTok handle, Deborah said she was a Lesbian from her teenage years into her adult life, before she gave her life to Christ and decided to stop being a Lesbian.

Deborah stated that shortly after, she stopped being a Lesbian, began her church ministry but was silently worried about how she would meet her own man, as all her life, she had always been with a woman.

Deborah

She said God finally answered her by sending a young man who looked up to her like a mother.

She said a Minister of God told her that the young man wasn’t her son but her husband. She said that was how love found her and and now, they both jointly run the Ministry she started some years ago.

She mentioned that her man has over time, reassured her of his love for her.

“He looked into my eyes and said relax, I will bring out the woman in you. I didn’t fall in love with a Lesbian, I fell for the woman who loves a man”

Her story has resonated on social media with many thanking God for delivering her as a Lesbian and helping her find her own man.

