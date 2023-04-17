type here...
GhPageLifestyleLady receives landed property from her grandma as birthday gift
Lifestyle

Lady receives landed property from her grandma as birthday gift [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
lady receives landed property from grandmother
A young Nigerian woman who just turned a new age had butterflies in her stomach after she received a priceless gift from her grandma on her birthday.

On the occasion of her birthday, the granny went to extra lengths to surprise her granddaughter with a property registered in her name.

Apparently, the old woman hired a gift wrapping and event planning firm to deliver the land paperwork and a basket of treats to her granddaughter at her home.

Upon receiving the parcel, the birthday girl screamed in excitement after she unwrapped the content and realized her name had been legally assigned to a piece of property.

In a video that was uploaded online, she is filmed looking over the papers when she jumped in excitement and great delight.

The young woamn seemed not to even bother checking what was in the birthday hamper.

One of the greatest gifts parents can give to their children are assets, which appreciate in value over time.

To receive a parcel of land from a grandmother is priceless.

    Source:GHPage

