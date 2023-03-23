- Advertisement -

A young lady has tearfully recounted how her ex-boyfriend died while sleeping with her years ago in 2017.



According to the young lady, she was having an intense session with him when he suddenly screamed and died immediately.

However, following his unfortunate demise, an autopsy confirmed that he died of a brain aneurysm during the activity.

She added that she went through a lot of trauma after the incident and only healed about a month or 2 months ago.

In her words:

“I was in a relationship with him for like 3-4 years and he died of a brain aneurysm in the middle of sex. Kinda like a month or two ago, that’s when I finally healed and he died like 2017.”

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the video…

Architect20 – Peep the hand motion, she was going crazy.

Athulkirsh40 – She sucked the soul out…the efficiency 10/10

Dennisthemenace – This actually sad as hell

Gabylamos24 – Even though is funny, it’s actually sad for both, the guy died (nice way to die) and the girl get a really bad trauma

Liquidjay – he was talkin to god when he sad he about.com

Harriporto – Here in France we got a president Who actually died like this bruh..?Lord said “come child” and he misunderstood

Ily_Syliva – bro wasn’t able to handle the Gawkgawk 9000

