- Advertisement -

I don’t know why height should be a problem in selecting a partner to marry. According to statistics, only 14% of all men in the world are above 6 feet hence ladies should dead the talk of marrying only tall guys.

According to a 28-year-old lady who slid into the DMs of a relationship and marriage expert on Facebook, she genuinely loves her guy to bits but she is contemplating on whether to marry him or not because of his height.

In her message, she continued that although her boyfriend is a very good man and also likeable but his height is worrying her very much.

Snd because of his height, everything he does provokes her meanwhile she could just pat a blind eye.

If the lady claims to love the guy as she wrote in her message, she wouldn’t think twice about marrying him because height s the least of problems anyone willing to settle down should consider.