Lady reportedly stabs her boyfriend to death for spending the night out

The depressing story of how a Nigerian lady stabbed her boyfriend to death for sleeping out has been spotted on social media.

In a post sighted on Nigerian blog Instablog9ja, a guy identified as Emokiniovr Edafe was knifed to death by his girlfriend named Okiemute.

The incident allegedly happened last night when the mother-of-one, Okiemute, assaulted her boyfriend for spending the night out.

Neighbours of the couple who had been together for eight years claim that they overheard them arguing only to discover Edafe’s lifeless body in their apartment the next morning.

Okiemute was picked up immediately and was battered before she was taken to Ughelli police station where she currently is.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s corpse has been deposited at the morgue.