type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGH lady reunites with boyfriend who spent two years in prison -...
News

GH lady reunites with boyfriend who spent two years in prison – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
GH lady reunites with boyfriend who spent two years in prison - Video
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian has left many people feeling emotional after announcing that her boyfriend, who was imprisoned, has finally been released.


Taking to TikTok, the young lady @dzifa233 shared a video showing the moment she travelled to Cape Coast to meet her lover for the first time in two years.


The love couple first celebrated the emotional reunion by visiting a beach and enjoying time together before lodging at a hotel.

READ ALSO: “Spending your money without your husband’s knowledge is the same as cheating” – Man argues

GH lady reunites with boyfriend who spent two years in prison - Video


The lady admitted in the caption of the video that she missed the guy so much, and that was evident judging from the way she cuddled him.


She also got some items for him on his release from prison.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The 31-second video captioned “can’t hold my tears congratulations my love ” has gathered over 27,000 likes and 800 comments.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “He forgot to mute me” – Lady weeps as her boyfriend posts his main babe on his status

READ ALSO: “Marriage is now a business, never take your wife abroad without prenup” – Lady advises

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, November 3, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
3.2mph
40 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways