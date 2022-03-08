- Advertisement -

A lady has opened up on the total number of people she has allegedly infected with the deadly HIV in just a few years after testing positive for the virus.

The netizen who is a Nigerian made this revelation after another user identified as Nelly Nesh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to tell the world about how she got infected.

According to the post by Nelly, she found out she was infected at the age of 21years and she is now 24 but still looking healthy.

She posted: “Got infected with HIV at the age of 21 am 24 years now and am doing fine.”

See screenshot below:

Nelly Tweet

After her tweet, that was when another lady also took it up to reveal she has infected a total of 134 people with the virus.

According to her, she was infected in 2016 by her brother’s best man who was the first person she slept with until she was 20 years and that was at the age of 18.

She continued that after finding out the results, she has vowed to share it to everyone she comes across with.

Her full tweet reads; “I got infected by my brother’s best man in 2016 when I was just 18. He was the first & only guy I had sex wit till I turned 20. Since Dec 2017 I tested positive, I made it my mission to give to others what was given to me, without condom.

About 115 guys & 19 girls now & counting. Till then. I don’t mind dying today today. What’s my life worth if, although a graduate, I cannot get a job bcos I’m HIV positive?

What’s my life worth if I’ve to depend on men for every penny I make? What’s my life worth, if I have to take ARV drugs regularly for life? You think you’ve the right to call me cruel?

If you had known Ifeanyi, my brother’s wicked friend, you would have known what cruel looks like. Since no Nigerian bank wants to give me, a qualified banker, a job simply bcos I’m positive, then I must continue sharing it to others.

If a guy, girl or so-called lesbian cannot control her sexual urges, I don’t mind giving it to her hundred times over.

Easy money for me, pleasure and then a sharing of my pains to others. He left cut off the relationship after promising me heaven and earth.

Depression got to me and I failed some courses in final year. I only managed to make 2.1 later, this was someone who was in very high first class after third year. Now I’ve graduated and can’t even get a job.

See screenshot below: