Afia Schwar has finally met her meter after raining curses on Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw yesterday.

Afia Schwar’s deep curses on Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and Chairman Wontumi followed after the legal practitioner revealed that the comedienne has been dragged to court for defaming the Ashanti Region NPP chairman.

In a video that the mother of twins shared on her IG page, she was filmed raining curses on Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw for telling the whole world that she has never slept with the NPP bigwig contrary to what she said a few days ago.

In the video, Afia Schwar summoned the powerful river god, Antoa, and others to kill Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and use his entire family for thanksgiving because Chairman Wontumi has truly slept with her and they want to save his face and dignity.

After the video went viral on the internet, a lot of Ghanaians chided Afia Schwar for going too far because her beef with Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw could have been solved amicably.

A lady on Facebook known as Queen Mariam has also shared a video of herself reversing the curses Afia Schwar invoked on Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

According to Queen Mariam in the video, if Afia Schwar has ever received money from Chairman Wontumi, then the gods should take her life and spare Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice.

She also revealed in her video that, she’s a patriotic citizen hence she won’t sit aloof for a charlatan like Afia Schwar to destroy the life of respected people in the country.

Afia Schwar will surely dive into a state of dilemma after watching this video because she would be torn between apologizing to Chairman Wontumi or waiting for her predicted death.