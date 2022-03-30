type here...
GhPageNewsLady sends her nudes to guys to celebrate Ghana's qualification to the...
Lady sends her nudes to guys to celebrate Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup

By Armani Brooklyn
Prissy Miller
A lady on Facebook with the handle name Prissy Miller has done the unthinkable to celebrate Ghana’s victory over Nigerian yesterday.

Prior to the crucial match, Prissy Miller took to her Facebook timeline to reveal her intentions of blessing some 5 lucky guys with her nudes if Ghana qualifies for Qatar 2022.

She wrote;

“If Ghana wins,I will send my nudes to 5 guys for free!

Lo and behold, Ghana qualified for the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday night. The Black Stars drew 1-1 with Nigeria in Abuja.

The hero of the game for Ghana was Thomas Partey. The Arsenal midfielder cooled off the packed Abuja stadium by opening the score in the 11th minute.

Following the Balckstars’ victory, Prissy Miller has fulfilled her promise by sending her nudes to 5 lucky guys on Facebook.

In a follow-up post, she wrote;

They got the nudes and they like them.I always keep to my words.

Meanwhile, Nana Akufo Addo has exclusively revealed that he’s preparing a small token for both the players and technical team for bringing honour to the country by qualifying for the World Cup.

    Source:GHpage

