Home Lifestyle Lady shares bedroom video with Sugar daddy on social media

Lady shares bedroom video with Sugar daddy on social media

By
Mr. Tabernacle
-

This week it seems sugar daddies are having a bad time. Their Side Chicks are not giving them an enjoyable moment.

The First Lady to sue a Sugar Daddy in Ghana, Seyram Adablah Deborah has set the trend and the Slay Queens Association of Ghana – SLAG are following.

Now, it can be said that Sugar Daddies in the coming days will have to be on the hot seat.

A trending video sighted sees a lady in bed naked with her sugar daddy. The lady lay in the bed with the man after bouts of sexual rounds.

In another video, the lady gave the man a hot blow job. The man from his face enjoyed the session.

Watch the Video below

Click on the LINK to WATCH

    SOURCEGHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    SUBSCRIBE

    RELATED ARTICLES

    © 2016-2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News