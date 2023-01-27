This week it seems sugar daddies are having a bad time. Their Side Chicks are not giving them an enjoyable moment.

The First Lady to sue a Sugar Daddy in Ghana, Seyram Adablah Deborah has set the trend and the Slay Queens Association of Ghana – SLAG are following.

Now, it can be said that Sugar Daddies in the coming days will have to be on the hot seat.

A trending video sighted sees a lady in bed naked with her sugar daddy. The lady lay in the bed with the man after bouts of sexual rounds.

In another video, the lady gave the man a hot blow job. The man from his face enjoyed the session.

Watch the Video below

Click on the LINK to WATCH