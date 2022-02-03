Lady shares her mother’s reaction after she said she wants to work at a strip club [Video]

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman has shared her mother’s reaction to her expressing interest in working in a strip club.

Her mother took a short break from the phone she was using in the video she shared on TikTok after starting a conversation about her friend who works in a strip club.

Her mother asked her if she knew what a strip club was and if she had ever been to one after she stated that her friend makes money from her job and does not necessarily dance naked.

After the lady revealed that her friend is paid €/£100 per hour at her job, the Nigerian mother inquired about the difficulties the girl is experiencing that has caused her to require such funds.

Check out Video Below: