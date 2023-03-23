How my boyfriend died in the middle of having sex with me – Lady narrates

- Advertisement -

A woman described how her lover of three to four years passed away suddenly in the midst of sexual activity due to a brain aneurysm.

She admitted that the event was frightening for her and that it took her some time to recover from it.

Her words are:

“I was in a relationship with him for 3-4 years and he died of a brain aneurysm in the middle of sex. I was giving him head and his last words were “oh sht”. Like a month or two ago, that’s when I finally healed. And he died 2017.”

be_fromthewoods commented.

“For real I had a brain aneurysm bursted when I came too but luckily i survived it.. turns out gasms are like in the top 3 for bursting an aneurysm. With head trauma r 1 and coughing r 2 rgasms r 3”

Check out the video below…