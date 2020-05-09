LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home News Lady shares a story of how she slept with her landlord to...
Source:Ghpage.com
News

Lady shares a story of how she slept with her landlord to survive this COVID-19 period

By Qwame Benedict
0
Step-son-of-Ghanaian-MP-allegedly-rapes-SHS-student
Step-son-of-Ghanaian-MP-allegedly-rapes-SHS-student
- Advertisement -

Coronavirus aka COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill with some countries still under a lockdown as a measure to curb down the spread of the virus which has already killed over a million people in the world.

In Ghana, Schools and other places have been placed on lockdown with people been urged to stay at home.

Well, though the move is to reduce the spread of the virus, others have also the opportunity to take advantage of some vulnerable people in society.

Also Read: COVID-19: Coronavirus cases jump to 2169 with 229 recoveries and 18 deaths

A lady who is a teacher has taken to social media to share how the coronavirus made her sleep with her landlord just to get money to feed herself and her family.

Read her full story below:

“Good evening ma. Hide my id please. My marriage is 10 years with 3 kids. My husband is 44years, 32 years. I beg you all don’t blame me much. I just needed solutions on how to help myself, because I have started hating myself.

My husband lost his job last 2 years and since then, I have been feeding the house with my salary. I did something I never wanted to do on this Corona period.

Also Read: COVID-19: 7 policemen tests positive for coronavirus in Bolgatanga

I dont have any money to cook anything at home and no one to talk to, no water for my children to drink. We started drinking borehole water.

I kept putting my account number on Madam Cynthia give away post but I wasn’t lucky at all. Our land lord have been making advances at me for long and I ignored him. My parents look up to me for help and I didn’t even give them anything at all.

Me and my family stayed two days without anything and I left to ask my landlord for money to see if he can help me. All my neighbors I went to for help, nobody gave me anything.

Also Read: Prayer is the only tool to stop the coronavirus Pandemic – Archbishop Duncan Williams

I lied to my husband let me go and see my brothers friend to know if she can help us. My landlord wife and kids stay abroad.

He lives two houses away from us. When I got to his place, he brought up the topic again and I told him that I cant do it, he promised to give me 20k free and some provisions.

I know what I did is wrong and my conscience is killing me badly. I can’t watch my three children cry anymore and I gave in and he refused he won’t use protection.

Also Read: COVID-19: Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus for the fourth time

I have been asking God to forgive me. If they paid us in school where I teach before discharging us I won’t have fallen into such. I am a shadow of myself now ma.

Three days ago, our compound people had meeting with him. ECG came to cut our light because of old bill because recently we didn’t settle.

If you see the way he humiliated my husband because he gave his own suggestions, because he knows our situation I covered my face in shame.

I wish I never did what I did. My husband is not on social media. Please help me post for advice.”

Previous articleI didn’t kill my son – Bishop Nyarko’s mother finally breaks silence

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

COVID-19: Ghana records a total of 4,012 positive cases

Mr. Tabernacle -
The total positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Ghana have shockingly skyrocketed to 4,012 with 18 deaths and 323 recoveries Ghpage.com...
Read more
News

LEO IS HERE: UBA makes history by introducing banking on WhatsApp and Facebook for the first time in Ghana

Qwame Benedict -
United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Limited has pioneered a new way of banking through a chatbot called Leo on WhatsApp and Facebook...
Read more
News

Ghana: COVID-19 cases rise to 2719 with 18 deaths

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghana's total positive coronavirus cases have shockingly jumped within 48 hours to 2719 as over more than 500 cases have been recorded...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Coronavirus cases jump to 2169 with 229 recoveries and 18 deaths

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghana has confirmed 95 new cases, recorded one new death, and 27 new recoveries making total 2169 confirmed with 229 recoveries and...
Read more
News

Lockdown: Poor woman prepares stones to feed her hungry children

Qwame Benedict -
The world is currently at a halt due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus which has caused a major pandemic.
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong reveals how the actions of ex-president JJ Rawlings promoted ‘Sikaduro’

Mr. Tabernacle -
The popular maverick and outspoken politician Hon Kennedy Agyapong is in the news again, this time heaping blames on the former president...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, May 9, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
79 %
5.1kmh
40 %
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
28 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko’s son speaks on the relationship between his late father and Mcbrown

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nana Ama Mcbrown after the death of Kumawood's 'darling boy' actor the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko has been on the chopping board...
Read more
Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko sold his soul to Satan through Obinim – Pep Donkor

Qwame Benedict -
A popular prophetess by name Pep Donkor has accused Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim of being the cause of Bernard Nyarko's death after...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown clashes with Bernard Nyarko’s family after his brother called her ‘Satan’ for lying

Lizbeth Brown -
The family of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko have clashed with popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown over comments she made about the...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood stars storm Bernard Nyarko’s family house for One-week celebration (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Kumawood actors have attended the one-week observance of their colleague Bishop Bernard Nyarko. Among those sighted were Nana Ama...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News