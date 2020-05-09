- Advertisement -

Coronavirus aka COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill with some countries still under a lockdown as a measure to curb down the spread of the virus which has already killed over a million people in the world.

In Ghana, Schools and other places have been placed on lockdown with people been urged to stay at home.

Well, though the move is to reduce the spread of the virus, others have also the opportunity to take advantage of some vulnerable people in society.

Also Read: COVID-19: Coronavirus cases jump to 2169 with 229 recoveries and 18 deaths

A lady who is a teacher has taken to social media to share how the coronavirus made her sleep with her landlord just to get money to feed herself and her family.

Read her full story below:

“Good evening ma. Hide my id please. My marriage is 10 years with 3 kids. My husband is 44years, 32 years. I beg you all don’t blame me much. I just needed solutions on how to help myself, because I have started hating myself.

My husband lost his job last 2 years and since then, I have been feeding the house with my salary. I did something I never wanted to do on this Corona period.

Also Read: COVID-19: 7 policemen tests positive for coronavirus in Bolgatanga

I dont have any money to cook anything at home and no one to talk to, no water for my children to drink. We started drinking borehole water.

I kept putting my account number on Madam Cynthia give away post but I wasn’t lucky at all. Our land lord have been making advances at me for long and I ignored him. My parents look up to me for help and I didn’t even give them anything at all.

Me and my family stayed two days without anything and I left to ask my landlord for money to see if he can help me. All my neighbors I went to for help, nobody gave me anything.

Also Read: Prayer is the only tool to stop the coronavirus Pandemic – Archbishop Duncan Williams

I lied to my husband let me go and see my brothers friend to know if she can help us. My landlord wife and kids stay abroad.

He lives two houses away from us. When I got to his place, he brought up the topic again and I told him that I cant do it, he promised to give me 20k free and some provisions.

I know what I did is wrong and my conscience is killing me badly. I can’t watch my three children cry anymore and I gave in and he refused he won’t use protection.

Also Read: COVID-19: Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus for the fourth time

I have been asking God to forgive me. If they paid us in school where I teach before discharging us I won’t have fallen into such. I am a shadow of myself now ma.

Three days ago, our compound people had meeting with him. ECG came to cut our light because of old bill because recently we didn’t settle.

If you see the way he humiliated my husband because he gave his own suggestions, because he knows our situation I covered my face in shame.

I wish I never did what I did. My husband is not on social media. Please help me post for advice.”