Lady sheds tears after her boyfriend broke up with her because of her bad English

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady sheds tears after her boyfriend broke up with her because of her bad English
A lady who has been served with fresh “breakfast” because of her terrible grammar has taken to the internet to cry her eyes out and court public sympathy in the process.

According to this lady, her serious boyfriend has broken up with her because of her poor command of the English Language.

As disclosed by the lady who can be found on Facebook with the name Nahnah Efya – She still can’t wrap her head around the fact a foreign language ruined her relationship because it sounds very absurd.

Although Nahnah Efya is pained over the fact that she was dumped just because of her inability to construct proper English sentences but she claims doesn’t care because life goes on.

She wrote;

HE LEFT ME BECAUSE OF ENGLISH BUT I CAN’T WASN’T CARE

Check out some of the hilarious comments gathered under the post;

Isaac K Parker: “He will curse you if you call him to apologise in english”

Franca Enam: “And English wept??” As If: “If care wasn’t can’t, left English period ???”

Wisdom Klenam Endtime Nkansah: “And then English left too”

    Source:GHpage

