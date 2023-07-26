Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A wife has been left in a state of shock after finding out her husband who told her he was travelling to Liberia to visit his sick mother ended up marrying a second wife.

The wife identified as Agnes Johnson took to social media to call out her husband for deceiving her.

In her post, she mentioned that they are based in the USA and her husband had informed her that his mother was sick so he was visiting Liberia to see his sick mother.

She explained that unknown to her, her husband was planning marriage with another lady in Liberia and saying his mother was sick was the only way he could come down to complete the marriage rite.

He posted: “Wow! My husband get married in Africa with out my knowledge. And he think I will not know. Haha Congratulations Abu sanoe!

“So you get married with out me knowing? I’m happy for you. That’s what you want and you get it. Father God I thank you because, you reveal all this to me. I glorified you LORD.”

