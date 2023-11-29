type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLady shocked after finding a trotro driver sitting on a bucket to...
News

Lady shocked after finding a trotro driver sitting on a bucket to drive – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lady shocked after finding a trotro driver sitting on a bucket to drive - Video
- Advertisement -

A lady on TikTok captured a shocking scene involving an unconventional car seating arrangement.


In the TikTok video, the lady identified as @melarr4 revealed that the only car seat in the vehicle was located in the back, causing the driver to sit on an empty bucket of paint.


According to the lady who revealed her location as Lagos, she was shocked to the bones when she entered the car.

Lady shocked after finding a trotro driver sitting on a bucket to drive - Video


“POV you entered a car in Lagos. I was shook”, she captioned the video.


This unexpected sight has raised eyebrows and concerns about the safety of passengers.

The absence of a proper car seat for the driver also made netizens speak about the potential risks and dangers involved in such a setup.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once


Many people expressed their astonishment at the unsafe car seating arrangement depicted in the video.

@melarr4

I was shook???? #lagosvlog #trending #viral #funnyvideos

? original sound – Kj lyrics

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
62 %
2.6mph
40 %
Wed
90 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways