Lady shocked after finding a trotro driver sitting on a bucket to drive – Video

A lady on TikTok captured a shocking scene involving an unconventional car seating arrangement.



In the TikTok video, the lady identified as @melarr4 revealed that the only car seat in the vehicle was located in the back, causing the driver to sit on an empty bucket of paint.



According to the lady who revealed her location as Lagos, she was shocked to the bones when she entered the car.



“POV you entered a car in Lagos. I was shook”, she captioned the video.



This unexpected sight has raised eyebrows and concerns about the safety of passengers.

The absence of a proper car seat for the driver also made netizens speak about the potential risks and dangers involved in such a setup.

Many people expressed their astonishment at the unsafe car seating arrangement depicted in the video.