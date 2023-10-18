type here...
Lady shockingly finds two huge snakes in her bedroom - Photos
Lady shockingly finds two huge snakes in her bedroom – Photos

By Armani Brooklyn
A young Nigerian woman, identified as Jay Jameypeters, has expressed gratitude to God for saving her from potential snake bites.

In a post shared on her Facebook page, the woman revealed that she found two snakes in her bedroom, much to her dismay.


According to her, she found one of the snakes under her bed, while the second one was making its way out of her room on Sunday night, October 15.


She posted pictures of the reptiles and expressed her appreciation to God for sparing her life, as things could have gone fatally wrong if she hadn’t seen the snakes.

She also revealed that one of the thieves who had attempted to steal her father’s car battery was apprehended on Monday morning.

She wrote,

“God was faithful to me last night. I saw two snakes in my room one crawling under my bed while the other was leaving my room. And there was no lights by that time and my phone was my only source of light before it went down 30 minutes later.

I thank God for saving me. Two men came to steal my Dad’s car battery this morning. A neighbor alerted everyone and the thief was caught, one fled away though. It’s all God o. I Thank him.”

Source:GHpage

