type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLady shows her bruised face after receiving massive beatings from her ...
News

Lady shows her bruised face after receiving massive beatings from her boyfriend’s main girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady shows her bruised face after receiving massive beatings from her boyfriend's main girlfriend

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to the internet to show her face after receiving massive beatings from her boyfriend’s main girlfriend.

As shared by the lady in a sad-emotional video, she received the beatings of her life after clashing with her boyfriend’s main chick.

Lady shows her bruised face after receiving massive beatings from her boyfriend's main girlfriend

In the trending video, the lady explained that she never received a dime from the guy despite allowing him to enjoy her body anytime he wanted.

The lady cautioned other ladies to be on the lookout because she would also not spare any lady who tries to snatch her man.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

Pokuaa? – And you sat there for the person to beat you??

Kinarh5?? – Who sent you

Emmanuella badu??? – Sorry ma

Akwasi Frimpong – Wotiri Mpo N?y? anka obetwa woti afiri so ama wo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, May 31, 2024
Accra
light rain
85.7 ° F
85.7 °
85.7 °
68 %
3.3mph
100 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways