Lady slams boyfriend for not buying her a phone worth Ghc 8,200 out of his Ghc 9,500 salary

A young entitled lady has taken to the internet to slam her boyfriend for not buying her a phone worth Ghc8,200 out of his Ghc 9,500 salary.

According to the lady, her boyfriend earns 400,000 naira which is equivalent to Ghc 9,500 at the end of every month hence he could afford to buy her a dream phone which is worth 345,000 naira which is equivalent to Ghc 8,200.

But he rather bought her a phone worth only 120,000 naira and this triggered her to tell him to give her a break.

In a part of her message, she wrote: “It’s been four months now and I have written to him almost 10 times since last week. I called him but he is always blocking my calls. I wanted to tell him I have forgiven him so that we can move on. I love him so much. I miss him and it is affecting my health.”

Below are some of the reactions from social media users who have come across the story…

@tochi__ – Women that are entitled like this deserve the treatment she got. Bobo didn’t complain. He just walked out of her life and choose peace

@emmysteven – The worst that can happen to anyone is to be in a relationship with someone with an entitlement mentality.

@__Frolliks__ – He gave her 37.83% of his monthly income to buy her a phone; yet, unappreciative. When there are other bills for him to still pay . He did the best thing for his life and mental health.

@lifeofdton – The best thing you can do to get him back is to help him find someone who is appreciative and maybe you can get him back as your close friend.

