Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Shopping activities inside a mall in Nigeria were brought to a brief halt after a young lady faced off with a military man over allegations of theft.

According to reports, the soldier accused the lady of stealing and attempted to handle her roughly at the mall. However, the woman stood her ground and defended herself from being falsely profiled as a thief.

While questioning her and insisting that she had stolen something, the uniformed soldier took the law into his own hand and landed a resounding slap on the civilian’s cheeks.

The lady retaliated by landing heavy slaps on the soldier while insisting that she was not a thief. The situation quickly escalated into a scuffle which drew onlookers to the scene.

A video showing the encounter between the security personnel and the civilian has gone viral online.

Watch the video below

Some shoppers intervened and brought the situation under control before it could get out of hand.

The video and the narrative accompanying it has sparked outrage on social media about how state security agents abuse their power and maltreat the very citizens they have sworn to defend and protect.