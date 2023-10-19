Lady sleeps with friend’s cousin at friend’s wedding, gets pregnant, but guy denies paternity

- Advertisement -

A viral story shared on TikTok has caused a buzz online as it unravelled the dramatic journey of a lady who got pregnant for her friend’s cousin, only to face initial rejection, but now finds herself contemplating marriage with the same man.

The story was narrated by a TikTok user with the handle @kwinmarvis0, who recounted the lady’s experience and revealed that the man at the centre of the controversy was actively seeking advice from the comment section.

According to the story, the lady met the man during a wedding ceremony, where she had attended her friend’s wedding.



After the festivities, she claimed to have spent the night at the man’s house, and during this time, the two engaged in intimate relations.

Several weeks later, she began to feel unwell and opted to undergo a medical test, which unexpectedly confirmed her pregnancy.

The unexpected revelation took a more complicated turn when the man allegedly denied being the father of the child, initially refusing to accept responsibility.

The lady’s resolve, however, remained unshaken as she decided against aborting the child.

In a surprising twist, after the woman gave birth, the same man who had denied her and their child’s paternity made a U-turn, expressing his desire to marry her.

The unexpected proposal has now left the lady in a dilemma, and she has turned to the public for advice on whether she should agree to marry the man who had once rejected her and their child.

