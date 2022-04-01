type here...
Lady sleeps with her ex a day before her wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
A lady who claims she’s still can’t get over her ex has dropped a very deep confession on the internet that has shocked many netizens on the local digital space.

As confessed by the lady, her wedding is tomorrow but she sneaked to her ex-boyfriend’s house to have sex with him for the last time.

The lady who obviously feels super guilty detailed in her confession post that she broke up with her ex in 2018 right after completing university because he was cheating on her left-right-center.

Fast forward, she met her husband in 2020 and after carefully studying themselves for two years, they have agreed to make things official.

Meanwhile, the lady claims that she told her soon-to-be husband that she’s not over her ex to which he assured her that he will help her to forget about him but it appears that might never be possible.

Now the big question is, won’t the lady still go and have secret sex with her ex-boyfriend even after her wedding? Your guess is as good as mine.

    Source:GHpage

