type here...
GhPageLifestyleLady spends Ghc 7,387 on braids; Netizens bash her for wasting such...
Lifestyle

Lady spends Ghc 7,387 on braids; Netizens bash her for wasting such an amount of money on an empty head

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady spends Ghc 7,387 on braids; Netizens bash her for wasting such an amount of money on an empty head
- Advertisement -

A lady has fast become an internet sensation after paying a whopping $1,125 which is equivalent to Ghc 7,387 on just braids.

The lady who appears to have a lot of money in her account didn’t blink an eye after she was charged that outrageous amount of money for her braids.

Although the braids look very nice but the amount she paid for it is horrifically ridiculous and I bet no sane person will spend such a huge amount of money on her hair alone.

Critics have also put forward that she has an empty head because it’s unusual for a wise person to splash such an amount of money on the same thing that does cost more than $30.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 16, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    40 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News