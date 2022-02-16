Lady spends Ghc 7,387 on braids; Netizens bash her for wasting such an amount of money on an empty head

- Advertisement -

A lady has fast become an internet sensation after paying a whopping $1,125 which is equivalent to Ghc 7,387 on just braids.

The lady who appears to have a lot of money in her account didn’t blink an eye after she was charged that outrageous amount of money for her braids.

Although the braids look very nice but the amount she paid for it is horrifically ridiculous and I bet no sane person will spend such a huge amount of money on her hair alone.

Critics have also put forward that she has an empty head because it’s unusual for a wise person to splash such an amount of money on the same thing that does cost more than $30.

