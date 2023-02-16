type here...
Lady spotted by the roadside kneeling to beg her man

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady spotted by the roadside kneeling to beg her man
A young Nigerian lady has fast become a subject of ridicule on social media after she was filmed kneeling to beg her boyfriend by the roadside.

Commentary surrounding the video alleges that the guy caught her in bed with another man and has since made up his mind to dissolve their affair.

The lady on the other who’s not ready to lose her treasure didn’t mind going on her knees in public to beg for forgiveness and also promise never to cheat on him again.

Unfortunately for the lady, all of her pleas fell on deaf ears because the guy showed no signs of concern for what she was saying.

He looked away as possible as he could as he patiently waited for a commercial car to leave the scene.

Social media users who have come across this video are slamming the guy for humiliating the lady in public.

As opined by some of these critics, the guy should have just told the lady to stand up to save her from the embarrassment even if he has no intentions of forgiving her.

Watch the video below to know more…

Reacting to the video, @PrettyFavy wrote: “Ladies! Buy yourselves some self-worth. Except he’s your husband. My older brother has drummed into my head to never ever loose my self worth over a man.”

@Honorable said: “Nice one, women have monetized relationships and men are starting to assume power of first refusal. Since you are about my money, you don’t have right to call it a relationship, cos I am paying for it and I am ready to use my money to buy as much pusy as I wish. Ladies don’t expect respect from men o.”

@Evang Bestman reacted: “Hmmmm…that lady must av really done something very wrong or is suffering from low self esteem.Either she is very smart or extremely stupid.If she is extremely stupid , then she is also dating herself.”

