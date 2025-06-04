type here...
Lady spotted in ‘wedding gown’ at someone else’s marriage ceremony

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady in a wedding gown

A video of a female guest in a ‘wedding gown’ at the marriage ceremony of another person has sent social media users into a frenzy.

A TikTok user, @esther___collection, who posted the clip was puzzled by the female guest’s outfit.

Lady in a wedding gown

The TikTok user wrote: “Imagine at your wedding day a guest comes with a wedding gown as well.”

The clip showed when the female guest was seated, and another time she stood close to the bride.

Both ladies looked like they knew each other as their white outfits stood out in the clip. The bride, however, had a long-sleeved white wedding dress

