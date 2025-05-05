Lady stabs boyfriend to death during argument

NIGERIA – A young lady has stabbed her boyfriend to death during a heated argument.

A distressing video that has surfaced on social media shows apparent bloodstains starkly visible on the floor and bed sheet.

Commentary surrounding the video suggests that the young woman inflicted the deadly wound on her boyfriend amidst a heated exchange.

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama offers help to Suzzy Pinamang; SDA SHS girl shot in the eye after GhPage publication

In the sad video, a voice can be heard expressing sorrow and speculating about the extent of the deceased’s injuries upon witnessing the significant amount of blood.

At the moment, the specific cause of the argument that led to this tragic outcome is unknown.



But the police have arrested the lady as they launch investigations into the circumstances surrounding the boyfriend’s death.

READ ALSO: Sylvia bites Raymond’s manhood