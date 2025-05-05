type here...
News

Lady stabs boyfriend to death during argument

By Armani Brooklyn
Girlfriend boyfriend

NIGERIA – A young lady has stabbed her boyfriend to death during a heated argument.

A distressing video that has surfaced on social media shows apparent bloodstains starkly visible on the floor and bed sheet.

Commentary surrounding the video suggests that the young woman inflicted the deadly wound on her boyfriend amidst a heated exchange.

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama offers help to Suzzy Pinamang; SDA SHS girl shot in the eye after GhPage publication

In the sad video, a voice can be heard expressing sorrow and speculating about the extent of the deceased’s injuries upon witnessing the significant amount of blood.

At the moment, the specific cause of the argument that led to this tragic outcome is unknown.


But the police have arrested the lady as they launch investigations into the circumstances surrounding the boyfriend’s death.

READ ALSO: Sylvia bites Raymond’s manhood

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

GLCpl Shani Abdullai

Police officer interdicted for selling tramadol

Ibrahim Mahama Suzzy Pinamang

Ibrahim Mahama offers help to Suzzy Pinamang; SDA SHS girl shot in the eye after GhPage publication

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, May 5, 2025
27.5 C
Accra

Also Read

I gave him 480k Cedis after he gossiped about Bawumia to me- Kennedy Agyapong replies Abronye

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Sylvia bites Raymond’s manhood

Sylvia and Raymond

Ghanaians demand arrests of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video

Kumasi Video

Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways