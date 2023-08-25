A lady has been sent packing from her parent’s home after she stole and sold her father’s mobile phone to organise a birthday party for her boyfriend.

The lady identified as Candy(not her real name) has narrated how she ended up getting sacked from home just because she wanted to make her boyfriend celebrate his birthday in a grand style.

According to her, her boyfriend’s birthday was getting closer and she wanted to organise a birthday party for him but she had no money.

She asked her father for money and he told her he had no money adding that the family was just managing on the small amount of money he had saved.

Since the response wasn’t want she wanted to hear from him, she started thinking about plans to raise money for the day and what came to mind was to sell one of her father’s mobile phones.

Candy said her father had two mobile phones and he rarely used one of the phones so she sold the phone and used the money to organise a birthday party and also buy her boyfriend the sneakers he had been wishing for.

When she returned home, her father noticed that the phone was lost and he accused their house help of stealing the said phone but the family later got to know she was the one who stole the phone and had used the money to organise a birthday party for her boyfriend.

She was kicked out of the house since her act had made her father lose important contacts, documents and worse of all contracts which also made her siblings drop out of school.

She decided to move in with her boyfriend but her calls to his phone were never answered forcing her to go to his place upon reaching there she overheard him and his friends insulting and describing her as a “mugu”.

After waiting at his door for over 30 minutes, she barged in and was shocked to see that they were having sex with each other which meant her boyfriend was also gay.

She rushed out and instead of her boyfriend to follow and apologise to her, he rather got up and locked the door behind her and also blocked her from getting access to him.

Candy explained that it has been years since the incident and her boyfriend has not made any attempt to reach out to her she is now staying with a friend since her family is also not ready to see her face anymore.