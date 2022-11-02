A lady who’s suffering from broken heart has gathered his sisters to storm her ex-boyfriend’s house to take back the boxers she bought from him when they were dating.

In a short clip shared on social media, the lady can be seen with her sisters marching to the ex-boyfriend’s house to take back the underwear she bought for him while they were together.

As revealed by one of the ladies who recorded the video, if the guy claims he doesn’t like their sister again, then there’s no way they will allow him to keep the things she bought for him.

Aside from retrieving the boxers she bought for him, they also hinted that they will seize his phone so that he karns a bitter lesson from breaking their sister’s heart.

As revealed by the vengeful ladies, they will resort to ‘war’ if the guy refuses to give them back the things they will request for.

Citing the video, one can tell the ladies are very young and naive.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the comments gathered under the hilarious video;

oneblaqka – If we say you guys need to take time and grow you say no cus you take advice from social media when they give you all kinds of fake complements.

.Now see this shame and funny they didn’t even realize it so they recording it. Omg

fear_nor_evil – Thank God say I never carry gifts from girls

gentlefubu – That was the only thing ur sister brought to the table. What about if the guy wan collect he own

big_teddy_official – Small boxers wa she buy yen yen yen

richees.27 – Make God no allow me born rubbish