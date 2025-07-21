Lady storms ex-boyfriend’s wedding to disrupt the event

A dramatic video showing a furious lady at her ex-boyfriend’s wedding ceremony with a broken bottle, threatening chaos and bloodshed, has taken over social media trends.

The incident, which has since gone viral, captured the emotionally charged moment as the lady stormed the wedding venue, wielding a sharp piece of broken glass and threatening to stab anyone who dared to stop her.

Eyewitnesses say the bride and groom, along with guests, were thrown into panic as the visibly distressed woman screamed at the groom, accusing him of betrayal and emotional abandonment.

The woman, said to be the groom’s ex-girlfriend, reportedly brought the entire ceremony to a halt, prompting security personnel to call for police intervention.

In the footage, no one dared to approach her due to her aggressive stance and threats of violence.

Police officers eventually arrived at the scene to calm the situation and escort the woman away, while guests looked on in shock and disbelief.

