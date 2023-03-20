The new gist circulating on social media is that the CEO of Adinkra pie, Barima Osei Mensah has allegedly impregnated a young lady currently based in Kumasi.

Prior to this hefty accusation, it was rumoured on the local digital space that Barima Osei Mensah is a serial womanizer who has been bonking girls in Kurofrom and Ashtwon.

One of the disturbing scandals about him that went rife on social media somewhere last year claimed that he nearly chopped one of his female workers who resisted the attempt and fled for her life.

Surprisingly, Barima Osei has never granted an interview to either dismiss or affirm any of these scandals about him.

One of his alleged victims has bravely stormed the internet to firmly accuse him of impregnating her.

According to this lady who has currently taken over social media trends, Barima Osei has seriously warned her to stop telling people that he’s responsible for her pregnancy.

Speaking with one of the Kumasi-based YouTubers, the lady categorically stated that Barima Osei is the father of the child in her stomach and she’s ready to expose more of his dirty secrets if he keeps playing hide and seek with her.

Watch the video below to know more…

GHPage will bring you more updates on this as and when new details become available.

