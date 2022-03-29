- Advertisement -

A slay queen has gone viral on the internet for showing her undiluted love for her boyfriend in a very modern way.

Notwithstanding how painful getting a tattoo is, this lady has boldly written her boyfriend’s name on her back just to show that she deeply loves him.

On the back of the lady, one can clearly see “I love you Mustapha” with the love emoji.

Now, the big question is, will the lady clear the tattoo if her guy breaks up with her or she would keep it.

I don’t know why anyone sane person will take such a risky decision because relationships nowadays don’t last more than six months.

I personally wouldn’t advise anyone to get a tattoo of his/her partner because things always don’t go as planned.