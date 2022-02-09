Lady tearfully reveals how her boss sacked her after she refused to sleep with him

- Advertisement -

Niola, a beautiful lady believed to be in her early twenties has recounted how her boss fired her after she refused to sleep with him after numerous persuasions.

As wildly alleged by Niola, her boss tried to sleep with her a few months after she started working for him, but after she declined, he made sure her work place turned into Hell on Earth for her.

The pervert boss later fired her although she was working diligently and always reported at work on time.

Sharing her ordeal on the microblogging, she wrote;

“This is actually the saddest day of my life ? i just got sacked cause I refused to sleep with my boss”

I think it’s not being talked about enough how women are being harassed sexually. I’ve been working with him for few months now and ever since I got employed, he has been wanting me to sleep with him.”

“Because i rejected his offer, he made work really hard for me, Anything i do there’s always a complain or error, So finally he got me sacked.”