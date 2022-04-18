- Advertisement -

Things we do for love. Hmm! A young lady in her quest to express her undying love for her lover has landed herself in a serious mess.

The lady in a viral video sighted online is seen shedding premium tears over a broken heart. Her boyfriend of 5 years has shunned her for another woman.

According to an inscription on the video, the lady is crying not only because the guy ditched her but something she regrets doing for the boyfriend.

The description reads that the lady allowed the boy to use her womb for his rituals and now he’s getting married on Saturday (actual date unknown tho) to another woman.

The caption reads; “Guys I just lost my five years relationship after allowing him to use my womb for his rituals. He broke up with me and he’s getting married on Saturday”.