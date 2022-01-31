type here...
GhPageLifestyleLady in tears after surgery to remove tribal marks went wrong
Lifestyle

Lady in tears after surgery to remove tribal marks went wrong

By Qwame Benedict
Lady in tears after surgery to remove tribal marks went wrong
Lady cries
- Advertisement -

A young and lovely damsel in distress has been crying in public in Nigeria after surgery to remove a tribal mark from her face left her with more scars than she could have imagined.

After the tribal mark failed to heal days after the 3-hour procedure, it appears that the surgery was a flop, leaving her with new scars that appeared out of nowhere.

The woman who exposed her predicament in a viral TikTok video claimed that she had the laser treatment in December 2021, hoping that the tribal mark that she believes detracts from her beauty would finally go gone, since she was informed the tribal mark would be eliminated without leaving scars.

She also claimed that she had suffered injuries to her cheek and inquired about them, but those who performed the surgery promised her that they will heal in three days.

The injuries, however, developed into dark scars after a few weeks, and he was urged to return for additional surgery to repair it, which he refused and is now requesting a refund.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, January 31, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    69 %
    0.6mph
    63 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News