- Advertisement -

It is understandable that times are hard and that people struggle to survive all across the globe.

A lady on Twitter with the username Miss Musanda has threatened to end her life if she doesn’t become rich latest by June 2022 which is just 3 months away.

According to her, she has done everything within her possible best to be successful to be able to survive but all those things didn’t yield any positive results.

With that being said, she has plans of ending it all by taking her life because she can’t continue to suffer when others are enjoying life.

She posted: “I’m turning 30 in December and I’ve made a promise to myself. If things are not looking up by June I’m gonna end it all”

See screenshot below:

Lady tweet

We hope she is just joking about the whole thing and not being serious about this message.