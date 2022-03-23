type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleLady threatens to commit suicide if she doesn't become rich
Lifestyle

Lady threatens to commit suicide if she doesn’t become rich

By Qwame Benedict
Lady threatens to commit suicide
Sucide lady
- Advertisement -

It is understandable that times are hard and that people struggle to survive all across the globe.

A lady on Twitter with the username Miss Musanda has threatened to end her life if she doesn’t become rich latest by June 2022 which is just 3 months away.

According to her, she has done everything within her possible best to be successful to be able to survive but all those things didn’t yield any positive results.

With that being said, she has plans of ending it all by taking her life because she can’t continue to suffer when others are enjoying life.

She posted: “I’m turning 30 in December and I’ve made a promise to myself. If things are not looking up by June I’m gonna end it all”

See screenshot below:

Lady tweet

We hope she is just joking about the whole thing and not being serious about this message.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 23, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    62 %
    3.8mph
    40 %
    Wed
    89 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    88 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News