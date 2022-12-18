type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
A beautiful Nigerian lady tried to end it all after reading a breakup text from her boyfriend just a few days before her birthday

Apparently, the lady was genuinely committed to the relationship and never expected such a development to happen anytime soon even if they were going to break up.

In a short video that has surfaced on social media and garnered a lot of sad reactions, some kind neighbours had rushed into her room to save her from committing suicide.

The lady had overdosed on harmful drugs not men for persons and was vomiting them out after the abuse.

They also tried calling her boyfriend named Sunshine but he refused to answer the many calls for reasons best known to him.

Feeling disappointed at times hurt and nothing comes to mind than to hurt yourself. She trusted, and loved her partner and gave everything.

Imagination is making her react that way. In reality, it might look simple but never easy when you imagine.

    Source:Ghpage

