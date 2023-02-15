- Advertisement -

Although, the young Nigerian lady did what she knows is best for her but some social media users are angry about her decision for declining the luscious gifts from her ex-boyfriend.

A video which has surfaced online and given rise to a hot conversation piece under its comments section captures the moment a beautiful lady turned down a Range Rover, cash and jewellery gift from her ex-boyfriend on Valentine’s day.

In the early minutes of the video, the lady was shown a gift box which contained a luxury wristwatch which is reported to be worth millions of naira.

At first, she was excited by the gift box and was further baffled when she was told that there were more gifts downstairs.

Holding the box of watch and getting down, she saw a black Range Rover SUV and was told it was her ex-boyfriend who had got her all the mouthwatering gifts.

She immediately threw the box away and stormed off back to her house, leaving others puzzled.

Watch the video below:

djlargest – I love people like this??? She must have a very strong and genuine reason for doing this? I love the Courage to respect and cherish your own happiness over anything… There is more to JASPER Matter tho… Kizz Daniel also had a breakup with his ex, cos his ex Wouldn’t run after her cos of Fame or money, She needed her Respect and happiness in full, And she feels the best thing is to walk out?? Lesson: Don’t trade your Integrity and Happiness for anything…



girlie__vi – She will never get anything higher than that for been so ungrateful?.. mtchwwww..some men dey try o

9jasingles_partner_connects – It’s like her village people are in her case. However, there may be other things we may not know that matters to her other than material things of life. A true Queen that understands her place in a man’s life stood up forever on what she knows that is right for her. May be she is not into him to extent of considering I DO WITH HIM. PLEASE my beautiful Queens. If you don’t love a man, Don’t lead him on. A broken relationship is better than a frustrated marriage. If you doubt me WATCH THIS MOVIE CALLED. “IT’S

