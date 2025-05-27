type here...
Lady reportedly unalived by guy he went on a date with

By Armani Brooklyn
Olorato Mongale

Johannesburg, South Africa – Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a suspect known only as “John,” in connection with the tragic murder of Olorato Mongale, who was found dead just two hours after going on a date with him.

According to authorities, the suspect was last seen driving a white Volkswagen Polo with a cloned number plate (LT57JGGP) originally registered to a Toyota Hilux.

Olorato Mongale’s body was discovered in Lombardy West, Johannesburg, just hours after she was picked up by the man she had met.

Olorato Mongale

Details surrounding the murder remain under investigation, but police suspect foul play and are treating the case as a homicide.

The use of a cloned license plate has complicated the investigation, making it difficult to trace the suspect through vehicle registration records.

Investigators are now appealing to the public for assistance in locating “John,” whose full identity and whereabouts remain unknown.

Authorities have urged anyone who may have seen the white VW Polo with the license plate LT57JGGP or who has information about the suspect to come forward.

