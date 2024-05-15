Lady uses Antoa and other river gods to curse Sunyani Police commander for making his boys beat her to a pulp (Video)

A young Ghanaian lady has gone live on social media to rain heavy curses on the Sunyani Police commander for allegedly ordering his boys to beat her to a pulp.

According to the lady in the now-viral video, the police commander made his boys beat her after someone falsely accused her.

The crying and pained lady showed bruises on her body to cement her accusations that indeed the Sunyani Police Commander made his boys beat her.

As stated by the lady, the police arrested her after her supposed sugar daddy falsely accused her of gathering boys to his house to murder him

After she was beaten, she was also kept in cells for 2 days.

One of the police officers also slept with her while she was in the custody of the police.

While ranting in the circulating video, the lady summoned the dreaded Antoa river god and other powerful river gods to mercilessly deal with the rogue police commander.

The lady also pleaded with the river gods she summoned to use the children of the police commander as her thanksgiving.

Watch the video below to know more…