Lady who took video of Apraku My Daughter must be arrested-Gospel artist

A message coming from the Mensuro hitmaker Adwoa Arthur indicates that circulated video of popular radio evangelist Apraku My Daughter might have led to his death.

Though the cause of his death is still under investigation, the lady who filmed him in his drunk state needs to be arrested for court proceedings to explain why they have to film him in that state and spread on social media.

Adwoa Arthur further said, whatever may have triggered the evangelist to go on Alcohol such early morning may have been connected to a depression he might have been battling.

But the embarrassing video that went viral on social media may have worsened the case leading to his death.

She concluded that:

“We are all waiting for reports from the police to confirm whether he died a natural death, from excessive alcohol consumption, murder or suicide. But until then, those ladies need to face the law for breaking the Fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms Law.” R.I.P Apraku