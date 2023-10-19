Lady weeps as her husband dumps her for another woman just 2 years after their expensive wedding

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady with TikTok handle @yemilore2019, has gone public with her heart-wrenching story of abandonment by her husband, Ibrahim, who she claims left her for another woman after their court wedding nearly two years ago.

In a poignant video that has since garnered significant attention, Yemilore expressed her anguish and frustration over her husband’s alleged betrayal.

The video, posted on her TikTok account, sees her questioning the significance of their court wedding and issuing a stern plea for an official divorce.



She even threatened to post photos online to address the situation publicly.

“POV: You do a court wedding and you leave your legal wife for almost 2 years now to be with another woman. Is a court wedding a joke to you? Should I upload pictures so it doesn’t seem like you’re with my legal husband who cannot marry you legally?” Yemilore questioned in the video.

Yemilore’s emotional turmoil took a more personal tone on their anniversary, when she penned a heartfelt letter to her husband, reflecting on their six-year journey together.

In the letter, she acknowledged the challenges they had faced, including spending a significant amount of time apart.

She expressed regret for any wrongdoings and a profound desire to start anew, rekindling the love they once shared.

The letter laid bare her deep longing for a reconciliation in their strained relationship.

“Feb 16 last year I sent a message without getting a reply av been single since 2019 he was just dere cos he can’t place hand on any mistake, is it dat time he said he will end tinx bcos i ask wen he will come home in 2021.

“Will post picture so all blogger will carry it all I want is an official divorce I dint know how to reach him he is not in d country, I can even start by writing Qatar embassy.”

“Let’s end things properly I refuse to be thrown away like a tissue paper whose value is finished after been used. ibrahim come forward. Cruise and not cruise, abeg na official divorce I want make e no be like say na only mouth u use leave.” she wrote.

Netizens Reactions…



@Honeydrop reacted; “Ladies learn don’t let any guy marry u and go abroad without u. Is few of them remember to take their wife.”

@florencebamfo1 said; “Hmmmm, mine married me left the country, his family insulted with all names saying. im gold digger.”

@Thrift By Harike said; “Let dem know that it’s 7years imprisonment if Dey don’t divorce legally.”

@Princess Zoe said: “In future, I will tell my story for people to learn from. My eye don see shege banzai.”

@Bosslady said: “Story, how many we wan count.”

@Princess Zoe reacted: “I will never post my man on social media, Incase he disappoint me,l will just move on quietly without anybody knowing.”

@Rosemary commented: “Omo, things they happen shaa. God won’t shame you.”

@Atume Tiana said; “You re still d legal wife and u have d right to do anything, hope they re still in new Niger sha.”